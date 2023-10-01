China reveals its Moon plots

(MENAFN) China's space agency, the China National Space Administration (CNSA), has revealed its ambitious plans for its upcoming lunar expedition, named Chang'e-6, with intentions to launch the mission in the coming year. This marks China's second endeavor to procure physical samples from Earth's natural satellite, the Moon. The announcement was made through social media channels on Friday, with the CNSA affirming that the project is progressing according to schedule, and the launch is slated for 2024.



The focal point of the Chang'e-6 mission will be the South Pole-Aitken Basin, situated on the far side of the Moon. This strategically chosen landing site is anticipated to yield a diverse array of lunar samples, originating from distinct regions and varying geological epochs. This pursuit aligns with the broader objective of advancing humanity's comprehension of our celestial neighbor.



Furthermore, the CNSA disclosed that the spacecraft, bearing the name of the Chinese moon goddess, Chang'e, will carry a payload featuring a suite of advanced sensors. Notably, these cutting-edge technologies have been developed collaboratively by France, Italy, Pakistan, and the European Union's space agency, ESA. This international collaboration underscores the global interest and scientific curiosity surrounding lunar exploration, further solidifying the Moon as a focal point for collaborative research ventures.



China's renewed commitment to lunar exploration and sample retrieval represents a significant stride forward in its space ambitions. With a well-defined mission scope and a distinguished consortium of international partners, the Chang'e-6 mission embodies China's dedication to advancing scientific knowledge and pushing the boundaries of space exploration. As the mission progresses, it promises to unravel new insights about the Moon's geological history and evolution, contributing to a broader understanding of our celestial surroundings.



MENAFN01102023000045015687ID1107171551