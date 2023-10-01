Arab Cmte Meeting Tackles Unifying Arab Customs Fees

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- The 41 meeting of Arab Customs Union Committee kicked off Sunday at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, with talks focusing on unifying Arab customs fees.

The meeting is headed by the Sultanate of Oman with the participation of members of the Unified Arab Customs Tariff Committee, including Kuwait.

The State of Kuwait is participating in the 41st meeting of the Arab Customs Union Committee with a delegation from the General Administration of Kuwaiti Customs.

Director of the Arab Economic Integration Department at the League, Dr. Bahjat Abul Nasr, said in a press statement that the committee will discuss, over a period of three days, a number of issues, including unifying Arab customs fees, distribution of customs procedures, and compensatory mechanisms within the framework of the Arab Customs Union, in addition to any topics on the agenda.

Abul Nasr noted that "the Customs Tariff Committee is considered the committee concerned with unifying customs duties within the framework of the Arab Customs Union, and it is now negotiating this issue," noting that the committee completed, during the past meetings, unifying the names of the unified Arab customs tariff table.

He added that, in the context of facilitating the negotiation phase on unifying Arab customs duties, the General Secretariat of the Arab League prepared a database containing the customs duties applied to each country in addition to the fees fixed for those countries within the framework of the World Trade Organization.

Abul Nasr pointed out that the database will be presented to the committee's work so that a clear picture is presented to member states during the negotiation process to unify customs duties regarding the current status of each customs item. (end)

