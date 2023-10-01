Hotel Sarina Celebrates World Tourism Day With Eco-Friendly Initiatives

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: In celebration of World Tourism Day on September 27, 2023, Hotel Sarina Dhaka underwent two significant initiatives that underscored its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

These initiatives, launched in partnership with Shuvo Environment Friendly Pen and the "Amal Foundation" respectively, reflect the hotel's dedication to promoting eco-friendliness and providing underprivileged children with support.

Hotel Sarina Dhaka unveiled its innovative eco-friendly product, the "Pen to Plant." This unique pen is a sustainable alternative to traditional stationery items.

Crafted from recycled materials and embedded with plant seeds, the Pen to Plant not only serves as a practical writing instrument but also contributes to environmental conservation.

When the pen reaches the end of its life cycle, it can be planted in soil, where it will sprout into a beautiful plant.

This initiative aligns with the World Tourism Day 2023 theme, "Tourism and Green Investments," highlighting the importance of sustainable practices in the tourism industry.

On the other hand, Shuvo Environment Friendly Pen is the women-based organization who are solely dedicated to the movement of reducing plastic from the environment. In the presence of their Proprietor Nasima Akhtar, the hotel introduced the Pen to Plant.

By introducing this ecofriendly pen, Hotel Sarina Dhaka aims to encourage both guests and staff to adopt eco-friendly choices in their daily lives. This initiative reinforces the hotel's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting a greener future.

Hotel Sarina Dhaka also launched another Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project in partnership with the "Amal Foundation”, a nonprofit community development organization who are dedicated to the betterment of our society by empowering underprivileged people.

This project is dedicated to providing educational opportunities and support to underprivileged children in the local community.

Titled "Gift of Education, Gift of Life: From Compassion to Action", the initiative invites guests and staff to contribute towards the betterment of these children's lives.

The hotel recognizes that education is a powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty, and through this CSR project, it aims to make a positive impact on the lives of the less fortunate.

By fostering a culture of compassion and community engagement, Hotel Sarina Dhaka hopes to create a brighter future for these children.

