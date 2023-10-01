The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh Welcomes Mazen Allam As New General Manager

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Mazen Allam as its new General Manager, effective September 2023. Mr. Allam brings a distinguished career in luxury hospitality and a rich understanding of the Saudi Arabian market to his new role, making him a valuable addition to the hotel's leadership team.

Mr. Allam's journey in the industry began at Le Meridien Jeddah in 2002, where he started at the Front Desk and swiftly rose through the ranks, eventually becoming Assistant Director of Sales in 2009, thanks to his exceptional commercial acumen.

In 2011, Mr. Allam joined the Rosewood Jeddah, where he played a pivotal role in elevating the property into one of Jeddah's foremost luxury destinations. He started as the Director of Sales & Marketing, consistently demonstrating exceptional leadership. This culminated in his appointment as General Manager in 2018, where he continued to excel. His remarkable achievements led to a regional role as Managing Director in 2021, overseeing new development deals across the Kingdom.

A graduate of Prince Sultan College in Jeddah with a degree in Hotels & Tourism Management, Mr. Allam's extensive experience and track record of success make him a valuable addition to The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh, further solidifying its position as a leading luxury destination in Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on his new appointment, Mazen Allam said“I am deeply honored to assume leadership at The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh, a symbol of unparalleled luxury, and to continue my journey as part of the esteemed Marriott International brand. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with our exceptional team to perpetuate Marriott's legacy of delivering awe-inspiring service, unforgettable dining experiences, and an unwavering commitment to perfection. Through our dedication to our team members, I am confident that we will attain new heights for The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh, aspiring to set new standards of excellence in the luxury and premium-select segments.”

