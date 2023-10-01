Iraq declares power grid interconnection with Jordan complete

(MENAFN) Iraq declared on Saturday that a power grid interconnection with Jordan has been finished. “Production will start within days,” Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fadel stated in declarations quoted by an Iranian news agency.



He declared that Iraq is going to be provided with a primary volume of 150 megawatts in the initial stage of the scheme.



The electricity minister noted that Iraq is continuing with its plan for electric interconnection with members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as well. “Iraq sought to provide 24,000 megawatts for electricity consumption in 2023 and this target was achieved,” Fadel declared. “We are in the process of preparing a plan for electricity consumption for the summer of 2024,” he continued.



In October 2022, Iraq as well as Jordan laid the foundation stone for an electrical interconnection scheme among both bordering nations.



As stated by ministry representatives, Iraq produces almost 19,000-21,000 megawatts, but the nation’s definite need exceeds 30,000 megawatts.

