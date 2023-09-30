Moldovan Media Publishes Azerbaijani President's Speech At National Urban Planning Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The authoritative media outlets of Moldova have widely covered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev`s speech at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Planning Forum themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities" held in Zangilan, Azernews reports.

The articles, published in Romanian and Russian languages by "Noi", "Timpul", "Realitatea", "Rupor" and other news portals, drew the readers` attention to President Ilham Aliyev`s remarks on construction works in Garabagh and about Armenia.

The articles quote President Ilham Aliyev as saying:“We had four UN Security Council resolutions, which demanded an immediate, unconditional and full withdrawal of the Armenian forces from the occupied territories. Those resolutions were adopted in 1993. But they were not implemented because of lack of political will. It is clear that Armenia did not want the resolution of the conflict. They wanted just to keep the status quo unchanged. They wanted to keep our lands under their control forever. Since the Second Garabagh War ended, 7 billion US dollars have been spent up to now from the Azerbaijani budget for reconstruction of the liberated territories. For the next year, the minimum budget – which we plan, and soon it will be discussed in our parliament – is 2.4 billion US dollars. And we are ready for that now, and after we won the war and after the military operation, which took place 10 days ago, now we officially declare that the rights and security of the Armenian population of Garabagh will be protected. We already presented to the Armenian community of Garabagh our vision for reintegration, which covers their rights -religious, educational, cultural, municipal, all the rights, which are reflected in international conventions, which Azerbaijan signed in line with our Constitution and in line with our international commitments.”