Moldovan Media Publishes Azerbaijani President's Speech At National Urban Planning Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The authoritative media outlets of Moldova have widely covered
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev`s speech at the opening ceremony
of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Planning Forum themed
"Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and
fighting inequalities" held in Zangilan, Azernews reports.
The articles, published in Romanian and Russian languages by
"Noi", "Timpul", "Realitatea", "Rupor" and other news portals, drew
the readers` attention to President Ilham Aliyev`s remarks on
construction works in Garabagh and about Armenia.
The articles quote President Ilham Aliyev as saying:“We had
four UN Security Council resolutions, which demanded an immediate,
unconditional and full withdrawal of the Armenian forces from the
occupied territories. Those resolutions were adopted in 1993. But
they were not implemented because of lack of political will. It is
clear that Armenia did not want the resolution of the conflict.
They wanted just to keep the status quo unchanged. They wanted to
keep our lands under their control forever. Since the Second
Garabagh War ended, 7 billion US dollars have been spent up to now
from the Azerbaijani budget for reconstruction of the liberated
territories. For the next year, the minimum budget – which we plan,
and soon it will be discussed in our parliament – is 2.4 billion US
dollars. And we are ready for that now, and after we won the war
and after the military operation, which took place 10 days ago, now
we officially declare that the rights and security of the Armenian
population of Garabagh will be protected. We already presented to
the Armenian community of Garabagh our vision for reintegration,
which covers their rights -religious, educational, cultural,
municipal, all the rights, which are reflected in international
conventions, which Azerbaijan signed in line with our Constitution
and in line with our international commitments.”
