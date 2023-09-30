Zelensky To Foreign Companies: Now Is The Right Time To Create A Military Hub In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with representatives of defense companies, who arrived in Kyiv to participate in the first International Defense Industries Forum, the prospects of joint production of weapons, taking into account the military experience of Ukraine.

Ukrinform reports this with reference to the president's press service.

"The sky shield and demining are the two biggest priorities for us today," the Head of State stated.

According to the President, this includes both air defense means and the production of systems for warning, surveillance, etc.

"We have to do this. This will be useful not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe and our neighbors," Zelensky said.

announces creation of Defense Industries Allianc

According to the Head of State, Ukraine is also interested in the production of long-range missiles and artillery with new capabilities.

"That is why we prioritize the development of defense production using modern technologies, production of shells, missiles, drones in Ukraine in cooperation with global leaders in the field and using our experience in their operation. Ukraine has shown the whole world what actually works, and I think we can share this experience," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized, Ukraine is ready to offer special conditions to companies willing to develop defense production together with our country.

"It will be a mutually beneficial partnership. I think this is a good time and place to create a large military hub," Zelensky summarized.

The event was attended by representatives of defense companies from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Türkiye, Sweden and the Czech Republic. The Ukrainian side was represented by Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, and Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Roman Mashovets and Andrii Sybiha.

As reported by Ukrinform, 252 defense companies from more than 30 countries took part in the First Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv.