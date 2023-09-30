Urban Planning In Zangilan Paves Way To Opening Of Zangazur Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
Azerbaijan is already hosting the 2nd National Urban Planning
Forum. The event held this time was continued under the theme of
"Sustainable cities as a driving force of economic development and
fighting inequalities" within the framework of the "Urban Planning
Week 2023". Besides, the forum was held with the cooperation of the
UN-Habitat Program (UN-HABITAT) and the State Urban Planning and
Architecture Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Regarding the place where the event was held, the forum attended
by more than 200 foreign guests representing 53 countries and a
total of 400 participants was held this time in Zangilan, which was
libeated from the Armenian occupation and is considered the most
strategic point of East Zangazur.
One of the important moments of the event was the highlights in
the speech of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev. For example, the fact that Zangilan is the most important
transportation point, the opening of a school, a kindergarten, and
a number of public and state-important facilities in Zangilan, as
well as the beginning of the first migration to the city of
Zangilan can be considered as a particularly important message
delivered to both the Azerbaijani society and the world.
"We consider Zangilan to be an important transportation
destination because of its geographical location, and because it is
located on the transportation corridors," the President said while
addressing the forum.
This statement mentioned by the President in his speech was
actually a message aimed at strategic partners interested in the
Middle Corridor project. In general, a number of important
prospective projects of the head of state related to Zangilan are
directly related to the Zangazur corridor, which is expected to be
opened in the near future.
Zangilan, which was destroyed as a result of the Armenian
occupation for more than 30 years, today plays a significant role
in the development of the economy of both Azerbaijan and the
world.
The smart villages built in Zangilan, as well as the
construction of the city in the most modern form, are of particular
importance for the future well-being of native residents who will
settle there. President Ilham Aliyev's emphasis on increasing the
tourism potential of the region also means that the infrastructure
to be created for tourism in Zangilan in the near future is
large-scale. As the head of state noted, Zangilan is one of the
most convenient places to receive tourists due to its nature.
Climatic conditions, landscape, and mild weather encourage the
development of the city as a resort center.
Azerbaijan paid special attention to the development of East
Zangazur in parallel with the Garabagh Economic Region. For
example, the international airport built in Zangilan also aims to
facilitate transportation from the territorial point of view, and
at the same time, it considers the development of tourism as one of
the priorities.
"In the future, I'm sure there'll be a lot of foreign tourists
here because Zangilan is one of the most beautiful parts of
Azerbaijan. It is all green – hills and mountains, rivers and
lakes, and a unique ecosystem of Zangilan. Really, it's a big
treasure for us," the President said.
It is a fact that not only Zangilan but also all areas of East
Zangazur are rich in natural underground resources. The region,
including Kalbajar, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, has always
attracted the interest of the countries of the world with its rich
nature, mineral resources, valuable fossils such as cobalt, copper,
palladium, and others. During its 30-year occupation, including the
Garabagh economic region, Armenia treated these territories as
exploiter and caused serious damage to the ecological system
instead of construction. East Zangazur was also distinguished by
its dense forests, but until the end of the occupation, the illegal
cutting of trees by Armenians for commercial purposes endangered
the flora and fauna of the region. Today, Azerbaijan also benefits
from UN programs and implements joint projects to restore the
former potential of the East Zangazur and Garabagh economic region.
Undoubtedly, since the opening of the Zangazur corridor, all
infrastructure projects, the return plan, and the constructed roads
will start their intensive activity in parallel. The steps
regarding the return to Zangilan town are approaching. The fact
that the head of state mentioned that the return to Zangilan town
will begin by 2025 or in a shorter time indicates the successful
continuation of large-scale projects, including the opening of the
Zangazur Corridor.
