(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) LanzaTech Joins with Dow on Cleaning Solutions

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) saw its shares dwindle Friday, as the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable raw materials has collaborated with Dow (NYSE: DOW) to introduce a new biodegradable surfactant to the home care market.

Dow's surfactant, EcoSenseTM 2470, is made using LanzaTech's CarbonSmartTM technology and ensures immediate market entry, while maintaining high-performance standards and advancing sustainability with recycled carbon materials. Surfactants are a critical ingredient for creating the foam and cleaning action of many household cleaning and laundry products.

LanzaTech's biorecycling technology works like a brewery: proprietary bacteria consume carbon-rich pollution from industrial facilities, such as steelmaking plants, and convert it into CarbonSmartTM chemicals, such as ethanol. This ethanol can be converted into ethylene oxide, and subsequently used to produce surfactants.

This recycled carbon-based surfactant, marketed by Dow as EcoSenseTM 2470, has versatile properties suitable for diverse home care applications.

There is enough carbon above ground to make all the things we need,” said Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech.“We have been active in the ethoxylates space for several years, converting ethanol to surfactant ingredients, and with now Dow, our collaboration will enable us to greatly expand our reach in this market, which was valued at $19 billion in 2022. In this way, we can pave the way for recycled carbon home care products that deliver both sustainability and product quality. There is no need for compromise when doing good for the planet!”

LNZA shares dropped a dime, or 1.9%, to $5.20, while DOW shares gathered 44 cents to $51.37.

