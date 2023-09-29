IAEA Approves Resolution Calling For Immediate Return Of ZNPP To Full Control Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 67th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) approved a resolution that calls for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) to be immediately returned to the full control of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported this on its website , according to Ukrinform.

“At the 67th IAEA General Conference, 69 countries supported the resolution on nuclear safety in Ukraine. The resolution was proposed by Canada, Finland and Costa Rica. Among other things, it calls on the Russian Federation to immediately withdraw all military and other unauthorized personnel from the ZNPP and for the plant to be returned to the full control of the competent Ukrainian authorities in accordance with the existing license issued by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine,” the ministry said.

In the document, the IAEA expresses concern that the Russian Federation has not heeded the previous calls of the Board of Governors to immediately cease all actions against and at nuclear facilities in Ukraine and withdraw its military and other personnel from the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The document stresses the importance of nuclear and physical security during the peaceful use of nuclear facilities and materials under any circumstances, including during armed conflict.

As reported, in March, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi called on the Board of Governors of the organization to immediately ensure the safety of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Then, for the sixth time since the occupation, the last remaining power line of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid.

