International Luxury Group Makes a Mark at the 42nd Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair
International Luxury Group (ILG), one of the leading groups in the field of licensed luxury, lifestyle, and fashion brands, took part at the 42nd Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), from September 5th to 9th. The global summit of horological excellence presented an exceptional opportunity for ILG to showcase their prestigious luxury brands.
From themed zones to insightful forums and seminars, the fair gave a global outlook on the latest trends and innovations in the watch and clock industry, providing a truly enriching experience. With over 700 exhibitors hailing from 17 countries, it was truly a global summit of horological excellence like no other.
