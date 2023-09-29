Sweden Donates €25.2 Million To Restore Ukraine's Energy System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sweden has contributed EUR 25.2 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine and has already provided more than a thousand tons of equipment to restore the power system.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"In August, Sweden transferred 25.2 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, established under the Energy Community Secretariat. Ukraine also received more than a thousand tons of energy equipment from Swedish partners, including generators, transformers and other necessary equipment," the statement said.

Deputy Energy Ministers Yaroslav Demchenkov and Svitlana Hrynchuk met with representatives of the Embassy of Sweden in Ukraine to discuss areas of cooperation to strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system.

Demchenkov briefed the participants on the current state of the energy system and the progress of restoration and repair works carried out after the massive Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Hrynchuk briefed the Swedish side on the current needs of the energy sector.

As reported, the governments of Ukraine and the United States of America signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in ensuring the resilience of Ukraine's energy system, which provides for the allocation of USD 522 million to strengthen it, of which USD 100 million is subject to certain conditions.