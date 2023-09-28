Ill Prepared Hikers Annoy Mountain Guides

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Schlecht ausgerüstete Wanderer ärgern Bergführer (original)



Hikers underestimate the risks in the mountains. Unfortunately, sometimes this underestimation can cost a hiker their lives.

This year, a 26-year-old woman was hiking from Grächen (VS) towards the Europahütte Randa. Above Breitmatten near Herbriggen, somehow her belongings fell down the slope. She then deviated from the marked hiking trail, descending down the slope to retrieve her fallen belongings. As she went to return to the marked hiking trail, the woman fell and was seriously injured. One day later, she died in the hospital in Bern.

32 deaths in the Valais mountains this year alone

This is just one of many tragedies that have taken place in the Valais mountains this year. This year alone, 32 people have died in the mountains of canton Valais.

Mountain rescuer Bruno Jelk says poorly equipped hikers are a main concern. SRF-SWI

This is higher than the long-recorded average of 24 mountain deaths. And it is only the end of September.

Mountain rescuers

This year's favourable weather conditions has attracted a large number of people to the mountains. While many hikers are well equipped these days, it is some novice mountain goers in who give the Valais native and mountain rescuer, Bruno Jelk, cause for concern.

"Time and again I see hikers walking in difficult terrain in trainers. They overestimate their physical abilities and at the same time underestimate the distances." All this then inevitably leads to more accidents, says Jelk.

On the icy glacier in gym shoes

About a third of the deaths recorded were individuals hiking in the mountains. Jelk says that on multiple occasions he has encountered tourists walking on the glacier, wearing trainers or sneakers that are suitable for the fitness centre but not suitable for the mountains. The problem is that people are not aware of the dangers.

Hikers on glaciers wearing running shoes has led to many accidents. SRF-SWI

Recently, Jelk says he encountered a jogger on the glacier. "I warned him about crevasses, but he didn't listen to me," says Jelk. Shortly afterward their encounter, the jogger slipped into a crevasse.

The jogger was luckily able to free himself. However, this just one example of many, says Jelk. Many don't listen to advice and think they know better. "They don't accept our informed advice. It is difficult for us mountain guides to educate them," says Jelk.

Summer heat caused more rockfalls

Due to the heat, there was an increased danger of rock and ice falls in the mountains this summer. For hikers, this means informing themselves about the conditions on and around the trails.

Hikers should inform themselves well before setting off on the trail, says mountain rescuer Bruno Jelk. SRF-SWI

Jelk says: "When you are travelling through the mountains, hikers should plan and study the route carefully." Then, he says, you have to consider whether you are even capable of walking that route. "Everyone has a limit somewhere," says Jelk. Additionally, hikers should be informed about the weather conditions or other dangers they might encounter on the route.

Everyone has a limit

Such dangers can arise quickly, for example, when a thunderstorm unexpectedly rolls in. These days these changes in weather patterns are much more extreme and often occur on short notice. Then the mountain trails can become very dangerous.

"When in doubt, it is always better to turn around or even not to go at all," says Jelk.

