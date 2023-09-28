American Forging Coalition Eyes New Trade Case Against FEB Imports Into US

Carl Moyer, the Coalition economist who is leading the study, explained: "This work follows a unanimous U.S. Government ruling in early-2021 that

FEB imports from China, India, Germany, and Italy were unfairly traded and injured American producers and workers. The Coalition will now examine whether imports from France, South Korea, and Mexico are similarly in violation of U.S. trade laws."

The Coalition expects to report the results to its constituent members later this year.