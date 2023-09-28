Atomic Force Microscopy Market Size Is Expected To Reach $806 Million By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 5.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Atomic Force Microscopy Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Atomic Force Microscopy Market by Offering, Grade, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global atomic force microscopy market size was valued at $480.53 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $806 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Atomic force microscopy (AFM) is a powerful, multifunctional imaging platform that allows biological samples, from single molecules to living cells, to be visualized and manipulated. Soon after the instrument was invented, it was recognized that in order to maximize the opportunities of AFM imaging in biology, various technological developments would be required to address certain limitations of the method.

An atomic force microscope is one of the most versatile and dominant equipment for studying samples beyond nanoscales. It is versatile because it can obtain three-dimensional topography, and it also meets the requirements of scientists and engineers by offering measurements for several types of surfaces. It can generate images at atomic resolution with angstrom scale resolution height information, with the least sample preparation. Growing R&D funding for the development of microscopes and increasing nanotechnology research have a vital role in driving the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the atomic force microscopy industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, atomic force microscopy market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the atomic force microscopy industry include:

⦁Bruker

⦁Horiba

⦁Park Systems

⦁Oxford Instruments

⦁Hitachi High-Tech

⦁Nanosurf

⦁WITec

⦁NT-MDT Spectrum Instruments

⦁NanoMagnetics Instruments

⦁Nanonics Imaging

⦁AFM Workshop

⦁Others

The growth of the atomic force microscopy market share is majorly driven by increase in demand high-resolution microscopy and growing demand for atomic force microscopy and scanning force microscopy in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, the growing R&D funding for the development of microscopes, increasing nanotechnology research, and growing expertise and academic excellence, along with the availability of nanomaterials are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the atomic force microscopy market size during the forecast period.

According to atomic force microscopy market analysis, the industrial grade AFM segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021 and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecasted period. The material science segment accounted for around 40.9% market share in 2021. Surge in adoption of atomic force microscopes in domains like life sciences and biology, semiconductors, electronics, nanomaterial science, and other Industries has driven the atomic force microscopy market growth.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the atomic force microscopy market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing atomic force microscopy market opportunities.

⦁The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

⦁In-depth analysis of the atomic force microscopy market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

⦁Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

⦁Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

⦁The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global atomic force microscopy market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, atomic force microscopy market forecast and market growth strategies.

