President Ilham Aliyev Examines Construction Progress Of Jabrayil Residential Complex

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan have viewed the
construction progress of the Jabrayil Residential Complex – the
first residential quarter being built in the city by the State
Housing Construction Agency.
Chairman of the Board of the State Housing Development Agency
(MIDA) Sadig Sadigov informed the head of state of the progress of
construction work.
The residential complex, which occupies a total area of 7.9
hectares, consists of 33 buildings. A total of 718 apartments
comprised of 136 two-room, 8 two-room studio, 392 three-room and
168 four-room ones will be built in the residential complex.
The head of state was also informed about Shirvan, Lankaran and
Yevlakh Residential Complexes.
The construction of the Shirvan Residential Complex, which will
occupy a total area of 8 hectares, consisting of 25 buildings, has
started. 14 nine-storey and 11 twelve-storey buildings will be
built here. The complex will feature a total of 1264 apartments
comprised of 32 studio, 216 two-room, 768 three-room and 248
four-room ones.
5 nine-story buildings have been built in the Lankaran
Residential Complex, whose construction is nearing completion. With
total of 240 apartments, the residential complex has 32 one-room
(studio), 36 two-room, 104 three-room, 68 four-room apartments.
The construction of the Yevlakh Residential Complex, which will
consist of 6 seven-storey buildings, will start soon. The complex
will feature a total of 329 apartments, consisting of 28 one-room,
14 studio, 84 two-room, 139 three-room, 64 four-room.
MENAFN28092023000195011045ID1107160659
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.