Qatari Singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi Honoured As Best Arab Artist

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mohamad Bwary | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Popular Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi was recognised at the 14th Arab Satellite Festival in Cairo as the Best Arab Artist for the song 'Dreamers', which he performed along with BTS member Jungkook during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Al Kubaisi recently debuted his initial song in the Egyptian dialect titled "Maslahtak." This marks his first venture in the dialect after predominantly singing in the Gulf dialect for most of his previous albums.

The 14th edition of the Arab Satellite Festival recognised a significant number of Arab artists. Yousra, a prominent Egyptian actress, also stood out when she was honoured with the Golden Award, while Lebanese artist Cyrine Abdel Nour was acknowledged as the best Arab actress.

Additionally, Egyptian actor Ahmed El Sakka secured the Best Cinema Actor award. Renowned Egyptian actress Elham Shaheen was also presented with the Special Critics Award. Menna Shalaby was also recognized, receiving the Best Actress award.