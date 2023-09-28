Qatar Private Sector Exports Reach QR15.2Bn In H1

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In its quarterly report issued recently, the Qatar Chamber (QC) said that private sector exports during the second quarter of 2023 amounted to QR6.1bn, representing a 30 percent decrease on an annualised basis compared to the same period last year.

The report also said according to the type of certificate of origin issued by the Chamber, private sector exports in first half (H1-2023) reached QR15.2bn, recording a decline of 9 percent in H1-2022 which amounted to QR16.6bn.

QC report showed that exports of Essential and Industrial Oils in H1-2023 amounted to QR8.1bn, with a y-o-y 146 percent increase, compared to the same period of the previous year which amounted to QR3.3bn.

On the other hand, the value of exports of Fuel commodity amounted to QR3.1bn, showing a decrease of 17 percent on a yearly basis compared to its value during the same period of the previous year, which amounted to QR3.7bn.

Similarly, the value of exports of Aluminum commodity in H1-2023 declined by 67 percent on a y-on-y basis, reaching QR1.43bn, compared to QR4.35bn in H1-2022.

The newsletter noted that the Industrial Gases commodity in H1-2023 amounted to QR453m, an increase of 40 percent on a yearly basis, compared to its value during the same period of the previous year, which amounted to about QR324m.

On the other hand, the value of exports of the steel commodity in H1-2023 amounted to QR327m, showing a y-on-y decrease by 37 percent, compared to QR516m in H1-2022.

The value of petrochemicals exports in H1-2023 amounted to QR324m, recording a 70 y-on-y increase compared to the same period of the previous year, which amounted to QR191m.

Chemical Substances exports amounted to QR290.5m, a decrease of 47 percent compared to its value in the same period of the previous year, which amounted to QR550.1m.

According to the report, the Paraffin of exports in H1-2023 amounted to QR206.5m, a decrease of 47 percent on a yearly basis.

Similarly, the value of exports of Lotrene commodity amounted to QR127m, a decrease of 83 percent y-on-y compared to its value during the same period of the previous year.

Exports of the chemical fertilizers also decreased on a yearly basis by 90 percent, reaching a value of QR63m, compared to QR1.39m in H1-2022.

These ten commodities exported by the private sector represent 94.9 percent of the total value of private export exports, according to the certificates of origin issued by the QC during H1-2023, which amounted to QR14.42bn, registering a 7 percent y-on-y decrease compared to H1-2022.

As for economic blocs and groupings, the 22-Asian countries bloc (excluding GCC and Arab countries) were at the top of economic blocs that received exports of private sector in H1-2023 which amounted to QR9.05bn with a share of 56.60 percent of the total exports, followed by GCC states (5 states) which received exports amounted to QR2.48bn or a share of 18.81 percent of the total value.

In third place came the group of EU states (18 states), with exports totaling QR2.48bn representing 16.32 percent of the total value, followed by Arab countries (14 countries) excluding Arab countries excluding GCC states that received QR571.9m, a share of 3.77 percent and the USA with exports amounted to QR112.4m, or a share of 0.74 percent of the total exports.

The grouping of African Countries (33 countries) excluding Arab countries came in the sixth place, which received 0.52 percent of the total exports, with a value of QR78.5m, followed by other European countries (8 countries) which received exports estimated at QR22m or a share of 0.14 percent, and Other American Countries (12 countries) with a value of QR0.06 percent of QR8.6m.

Then came the grouping of Oceania countries (2 countries), with exports amounting to QR5.63m, equivalent to 0.04 percent of the total exports. In H1-2023, private sector exports reached 115 countries worldwide.

In H1-2023, China was at the top of the countries of destination of private sector exports with close to QR4.68m, a share of 30.8 percent of the total exports.

It is followed by India with almost QR2.86m and a share of 18.8 percent and Oman with about QR1.85m, a share of 12.15 percent.

Netherlands came in fourth place with almost QR1.42m, a share of 9.4 percent and Singapore with exports amounted to about QR609m, a share of 4 percent.

Germany came in the sixth place which received exports amounting to QR594.7m, a share of 3.9 percent, followed by UAE with almost QR513.2m, a share of 3.38 percent, Kuwait with QR288.4m, a share of 1.9 percent, Turkey with almost QR276m or 1.8 percent and Hong Kong with exports amounting to QR185m or a share of 1.22 percent of the total value.

Together, these ten countries accounted for 87.5 percent and a value of QR13.29bn of the total value of private sector exports.