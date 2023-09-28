Silver Forecast: Fights Against The US Dollar

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Silver experienced another decline during Wednesday's trading session, with the market testing the $23 level.

This level is a significant, round figure that is likely to attract considerable attention, and a bounce would not be surprising. However, the real support is believed to be closer to the $22.50 level, a region known for substantial market noise in the past. A breakdown below this level would be noteworthy.

The market is currently situated near the 200-day EMA , around the $23.50 region, with the 50-day EMA and the 20-day EMA indicators also in proximity. Silver's market behavior is significantly influenced by the bond markets and the escalating rates in America. As long as this trend persists, silver is expected to face challenges. The market is anticipated to remain noisy and volatile, necessitating cautious position sizing, a common advisory for silver due to its typically erratic market nature.

The market is likely to continue exhibiting noisy and fluctuating behavior, with particular attention being paid to the $22.50 level. A breakdown below this level could lead to attempts on the $22 level and potentially even the $20 level. Such a scenario would likely coincide with a significant upward move in the US dollar, a plausible occurrence in the current market conditions. Conversely, any signs of a market turnaround could indicate struggles in the US dollar. The market is currently characterized by day-to-day noise, and it is crucial to maintain small positions and recognize the ongoing consolidation phase.Traders Should Balance Caution with Opportunity

In conclusion, the silver market is navigating through a period of significant volatility and fluctuations, with key levels like $23 and $22.50 being closely monitored. The rising rates in America and the bond markets are major influencing factors, and their impact is reflected in the market's struggle. The proximity of various EMA indicators around the $23.50 region adds another layer to the market's behavior, emphasizing the need for cautious and informed trading strategies.

Investors and traders need to approach the silver market with caution, considering its inherent volatility and the numerous influencing factors. The ongoing consolidation phase and the potential impact of the US dollar's movements require meticulous attention to market signals and prudent position sizing. By understanding the intricate dynamics of the silver market and aligning strategies accordingly, traders can navigate through the market noise and position themselves effectively in this fluctuating environment. Balancing caution with opportunity, a well-informed approach can help in maneuvering through the complexities of the silver market amidst its ongoing volatility and uncertainties.

