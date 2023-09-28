112 Telephone Service Fully Operational In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A single telephone number for all emergencies, the 112 service, has been fully launched in the Kyiv region.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

As Klymenko reminded, the single emergency number 112 is an alternative to the hotlines 101, 102, 103 and 104, which allows you not to waste time calling each service separately.

The introduction of a single emergency number has begun in Kyiv. According to the Interior Minister, over 167,000 calls were received in almost three months of operation. Most calls were directed to the National Police.

People with hearing or speech impairments can also call the line. Sign language interpreters of the 112 service have already processed more than 2,000 such calls since July 1.

"We are not slowing down and continue to work to ensure that the 112 service is operational throughout Ukraine as soon as possible," the minister emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously, the 112 unified emergency phone number was fully launched in Kyiv in July 2023.