Singer Unveils Honor 90 With An Exciting New Line-Up

Singer, the exclusive distributor for Honor smartphones in Sri Lanka, marked a new era of affordable, cutting-edge mobile technology with the highly anticipated launch of the new line-up of Honor smartphones.

The breakthrough release from China's No. 1 Android smartphone manufacturer showcases the pinnacle of smartphone innovation, led by the flagship Honor 90, designed to redefine the mobile experience for mid-market consumers. The new smartphone range was officially introduced to Sri Lanka recently with the Honor 90 leading the charge at a starting price of just Rs. 149,999.

Mahesh Wijewardene, Chief Executive Officer, Singer Group of Companies, expressed his sentiments about the new smartphone series and the growth experienced by Honor in the Sri Lankan market, stating,“We are thrilled to launch the Honor 90, Honor 90 Lite, Honor X5 Plus, and Honor X6a smartphones in Sri Lanka. Singer has continued to provide exceptional value to local consumers, especially throughout the period of economic hardship that the country is currently experiencing. These smartphones offer consumers a wide range of features and options to choose from, at prices that are affordable for everyone. We are confident that these new smartphones will be well-received by Sri Lankan consumers.”

The main feature of the H90 is the power of its triple-lens rear camera system, featuring a remarkable 200-megapixel main sensor. This cutting-edge camera setup allows users to capture every moment in breathtaking detail and clarity. For crystal-clear video calls and stunning selfies, the Honor 90 boasts a 50-megapixel front-facing camera, perfect for staying connected and sharing memorable moments.

Another remarkable aspect of the Honor 90 is its unparalleled value. In comparison to other flagship models in the market, the Honor 90 offers superior RAM, shooter and storage capabilities at a fraction of the cost, making it the smart choice for discerning consumers.

The Honor 90 is accompanied by three more exciting additions to the Honor family, the X5Plus, X6a and H90 Lite, catering to diverse needs and budgets of every segment in the local smartphone market.

The introduction of these devices marks a significant milestone in Honor's journey in Sri Lanka. Since its initial launch in April 2023, Honor has rapidly risen to become one of the most beloved smartphone brands in the country, gaining the trust and enthusiasm of Sri Lankan consumers.

The newly launched smartphones are now available at Singer retail showrooms and Authorized resellers island-wide, ensuring easy access for consumers eager to experience the future of mobile technology.