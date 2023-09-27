Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT -- UNRWA: More than 11,000 Palestinian refugee children in south Lebanon will not be able to start school year on October 2 due to Ein Al-Hilwah clashes.

NEW YORK -- UN official: Israeli settlement activities and violence by Jewish settlers continue to imperil the two-state solution.

ADEN -- The Yemeni military-police operation against Al-Qaeda leaves five soldiers dead.

CAIRO -- CAF President: Morocco will host the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

TOKYO -- North Korea expels a US soldier who intruded into the country in July. (end) gb