Karnataka: Four Bengaluru Techies From Accenture And Infosys Killed At Fatal Car Accident On NH75 Highway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Four techies, working in Bengaluru including a woman, lost their lives in a fatal accident on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway number 75 in Mandya district. The accident occurred on Wednesday morning when their car collided with a stationary Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) bus.

The victims have been identified as Namita, Raghunath Bhajantri, Pankaj Sharma, and Vamshi Krishna, with two of them being employed at Infosys and Accenture. The incident unfolded around 8 a.m. as the group of techies was travelling in a Swift car, which tragically rammed into the KSRTC bus parked near BG Nagara. All four occupants of the car lost their lives at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the car was travelling at high speed, and the driver lost control, leading to the collision with the stationary bus. The mangled car made it challenging for emergency service personnel, aided by local residents, to extract the bodies.

The car was reportedly en route from Hassan to Bengaluru when the accident occurred. Authorities have registered a case at the Bellur police station, and a comprehensive investigation is presently underway.

This unfortunate incident comes months after a 22-year-old techie lost her life recently in Bengaluru when the car she was travelling in with her family got stuck in neck-deep water at the KR Circle underpass. Fire and emergency services officials managed to rescue five others from the submerged underpass with the help of local bystanders.