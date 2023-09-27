My Arcade® Unveils New Tetris® Handheld Consoles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- My Arcade® partners with The Tetris Company, Inc. to bring four new handheld consoles to the market! Primarily dedicated to the iconic puzzle game, TETRIS® Micro Player Pro, TETRIS Pocket Player Pro, TETRIS Go Gamer and TETRIS Gamer V will be available to the public October 1st 2023!"Tetris is one of the most iconic and beloved video games of all time, and we believe that our partnership will create a truly unique and unforgettable experience for fans around the world" shares David Cox, Chief Revenue Officer at My Arcade®.For more information please visit:Created in 1984 by Alexey Pajitnov, the Tetris game is an iconic puzzle game that has been enjoyed by millions of people around the world for nearly 40 years. With its simple yet addictive gameplay, Tetris is a great way to challenge your brain and sharpen your reflexes. The Tetris game is a game that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Whether you're a child or a grandparent, you're sure to have a blast playing Tetris. Whether you're a casual player or a hardcore competitor, Tetris is a game that you'll never get tired of!About TETRIS Micro Player Pro. Officially licensed title.. High resolution 2.75" full color display.. Powered by either 4 AA batteries (not included) or by a USB-C® cable (not included).. Built-in speaker with volume control.. 3.5 mm headphone port to connect your headphones.. Adjustable screen brightness.. Item Number: DGUNL-7025. Availability: 10.1.2023. MSRP: $39.99About TETRIS Pocket Player Pro. Officially licensed title.. High resolution 2.75" full color display.. Powered by either 4 AA batteries (not included) or by a USB-C® cable (not included).. Built-in speaker with volume control.. Adjustable screen brightness.. 3.5 mm headphone port to connect your headphones.. Ergonomic design for comfortable play.. Item Number: DGUNL-7028. Availability: 10.1.2023. MSRP: $39.99About TETRIS Go Gamer. Officially licensed title.. Includes 300 bonus games.. Full color 2.5" screen.. Powered by either 3 AAA batteries (not included) or by a USB-C® cable (not included).. On/off LED switch for illuminated buttons.. Built-in speaker with volume control.. 3.5 mm headphone port to connect your headphones.. Item Number: DGUNL-7029. Availability: 10.1.2023. MSRP: $29.99About TETRIS Gamer V. Officially licensed title.. Includes 200 bonus games.. Full color 2.5" screen.. Powered by either 3 AAA batteries (not included) or by a USB-C® cable (not included).. Built-in speaker with volume control.. Item Number: DGUNL-7030. Availability: 10.1.2023. MSRP: $24.99Assets can be found at the following links:. DGUNL-7025 Micro Player Pro – Tetris:. DGUNL-7028 Pocket Player Pro – Tetris:. DGUNL-7029 Go Gamer – Tetris:. DGUNL-7030 Gamer V – Tetris:About My Arcade®My Arcade® is an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug 'N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari®, Bandai Namco, Capcom®, Data East®, Konami®, Taito®, and Jaleco®. My Arcade® brings classics like Pac-Man®, Galaga®, Tetris®, Space Invaders®, Street Fighter® II, Mega Man®, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit:About the Tetris® BrandThe Tetris® brand is one of the leading and most distinctive video game brands and franchises in the world. Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, the brand continues to be loved globally by people of all ages and all cultures. Billions of Tetris games are played online every year, and over 520 million units have been sold worldwide. The Tetris brand's global licensee network includes major video game publishers, including Nintendo and Sega, as well as many partners in electronics, toys and games, apparel, accessories, entertainment and more. Tetris Holding, LLC, is the owner of Tetris rights worldwide, and The Tetris Company, Inc. is its exclusive licensee. For the latest information about the Tetris brand and Tetris products, please visit .Become a fan of Tetris on Facebook (@Tetris) and follow Tetris on Twitter (@Tetris_Official) and Instagram (@Tetris_Official). Learn more about the history of the game by watching the Apple Original Film“Tetris” now streaming on Apple TV+.For media inquiries, contact:Vincent GallopainXOGO Consulting31723 Dunraven CTWestlake Village, CA, 91361USA© 2023 dreamGEAR®, LLC. Tetris ® & © 1985~2023 Tetris Holding. Tetris logos, Tetris theme song and Tetriminos are trademarks of Tetris Holding. The Tetris trade dress is owned by Tetris Holding. Licensed to The Tetris Company. Tetris Game Design by Alexey Pajitnov. All Rights Reserved.

