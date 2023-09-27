Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has cabled Iraqi President Abdulatif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammad Shayaa Al-Sudani expressing wholehearted condolences on the people who lost their lives in a fire at a hall during a wedding in Ninawa.
IRBIL -- At least 114 people have perished in a ferocious fire that gutted a wedding hall in Ninawa in northern Iraq.
BRUSSELS -- Kuwaitآ's exports to the 27-member European Union totaled 3.16 billion euro (USD 3.3 billion) in the first seven months (Jan-July) of 2023.
KUWAIT -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil went down by USD 1.44 cents to USD 95.56 per barrel on Tuesday as opposed to USD 97 pb on Monday.
MANAMA -- Bahraini military say a servicemen, injured in the recent Houthi attack on the southern Saudi borders, has passed away. (end) rk
