State Border Service Detains Armenian Separatist Ruben Vardanyan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian-born Russian oligarch Ruben Vardanyan was detained, Azernews Reports, citing the press service of
Azerbaijan State Border Service (SBS).
“Ruben Vardanyan, born in 1968, who was heading from Azerbaijan
to Armenia and illegally arrived in Azerbaijan and held the
"position" of the so-called "state minister" of the separatist
regime in Karabakh, was detained on September 27 at the Lachin
border checkpoint on the state border as a result of the vigilance
of servicemen of Azerbaijani State Border Service,” SBS said.
He was brought to Baku accompanied by officers of the Rapid
Response Force of the State Border Service.
He was handed over to the relevant state bodies to make an
appropriate decision regarding the detainee.
MENAFN27092023000195011045ID1107151521
