Properties Of Local Banks In Liquidation To Be Auctioned In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Movable and
immovable property of Azerbaijan's banks under liquidation will be
put up for auction in October 2023 at the Baku Auction Center and
Real Estate Auction Center, the liquidator of the banks, Azerbaijan
Deposit Insurance Fund, told Trend .
"Movable and immovable property of Atabank, which is in the
process of liquidation, will be put up for auction at Baku Auction
Center on October 5, and property of Demirbank and Texnikabank,
which are also in the process of liquidation, will be auctioned
there on October 12," Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund said.
The Fund added that Auctions on sale of movable and immovable
property of Gunaybank, which is in the process of liquidation, will
be held in Real Estate Auction Center on October 12.
Moreover, an apartment of 42.4 square meters (in Ganja)
belonging to Atabank, 22 movable objects belonging to GunayBank,
property complex with area of 1183.6 square meters (in Ganja)
belonging to DemirBank and 0.9 hectares of land plot (Igrig
village, Guba district) belonging to TexnikaBank are put up for
auction.
The real estate of the banks is estimated at 35,000 manat
($20,588), 25,075 manat ($14,750), 475,000 manat ($279,411) and
10,000 manat ($5,882) respectively.
MENAFN27092023000187011040ID1107151208
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.