Properties Of Local Banks In Liquidation To Be Auctioned In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Movable and immovable property of Azerbaijan's banks under liquidation will be put up for auction in October 2023 at the Baku Auction Center and Real Estate Auction Center, the liquidator of the banks, Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund, told Trend .

"Movable and immovable property of Atabank, which is in the process of liquidation, will be put up for auction at Baku Auction Center on October 5, and property of Demirbank and Texnikabank, which are also in the process of liquidation, will be auctioned there on October 12," Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund said.

The Fund added that Auctions on sale of movable and immovable property of Gunaybank, which is in the process of liquidation, will be held in Real Estate Auction Center on October 12.

Moreover, an apartment of 42.4 square meters (in Ganja) belonging to Atabank, 22 movable objects belonging to GunayBank, property complex with area of 1183.6 square meters (in Ganja) belonging to DemirBank and 0.9 hectares of land plot (Igrig village, Guba district) belonging to TexnikaBank are put up for auction.

The real estate of the banks is estimated at 35,000 manat ($20,588), 25,075 manat ($14,750), 475,000 manat ($279,411) and 10,000 manat ($5,882) respectively.