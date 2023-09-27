Horizontal Form Fill Seal (HFFS) Machines Market: Projected To US$ 993.2 Million By 2033 With 4.0% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Efficient HFFS machines, growing demand for reliable food packaging, and rising chronic conditions drive the industry

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The global horizontal form fill seal (HFFS) machines market is valued at US$ 673.3 Million as of now and expected to reach US$ 993.2 Million by the year 2033 at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2023 and 2033.Sustainable packaging is the buzzword these days. Horizontal form fill seal machines are thus into incorporation of eco-friendly designs and packaging materials. In other words, the market players are into investment in horizontal form fill seal machines facilitating utilization of recyclable materials, thereby reducing packaging waste on the whole. The machines thus work with compostable materials, biodegradable films, and compostable materials.Get Access to Your Sample Report:The other trend is that of integrating IoT (Internet of Things) and automation technologies into horizontal form fill seal machines. The advantages offered by IoT-enabled horizontal form fill seal machines include real-time monitoring of the manufacturing process, product quality, and performance. The sensors herein do make provisions for data on several parameters that facilitate minimization of downtime and enabling predictive maintenance. Speed, precision could be taken to the next level through incorporation of automation technologies like machine vision systems and robotic arms.The US is more into adoption of horizontal form fill seal machines with end-consumers showing inclination toward biodegradable packaging and the scenario is expected to remain unchanged even going forward. With an exponential increase in geriatric population, there is an increase in medications. Horizontal form fill seal machines' demand is expected to scintillate going forward.Future Market Insights has entailed these facts with future prospects in its latest market study entitled 'Horizontal Form Fill Seal Machines Market'. It's indigenous team of analysts and consultants is there to deploy a 360-degree approach in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.“The ongoing trend is that of incorporation of fully automated horizontal form fill seal machines with eco-friendliness on the anvil”, says Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant at Future Market Insights.Key Takeaways from Horizontal Form Fill Seal Machines MarketNorth America holds the largest market share with end-consumers increasingly preferring convenience package along with the ones that are sustainable ones.Europe holds the second-largest market share (~30%) with Italy and Germany leading from the front. This could be reasoned with the fact that various manufacturers are based out of Europe.Request Methodology of Report:Competitive MachinesCEHUMA, in July 2023, did unleash its innovations in machinery inclusive of form fill seal machines at FOTEG 23 Exhibition.The Scholle IPN Group, in March 2021, did acquire Bossar (supplier of horizontal form fill seal packaging machines).Robert Bosch GmbH's Industrial Technology sector called 'Bosch packaging Technology division', in March 2019, did launch Pack 403 (an automated horizontal flow wrapper) to package bars, cookies, biscuits, chocolates, and crackers. The machine is capable of producing close to 800 packages/minute.Matrix Packaging Machinery, LLC, in March 2022, announced partnering with Cetec Industry for addressing the ever-increasing requirement of pet care food packaging.ROVEMA GmbH, in May 2022, did introduce a machine called 'REVO' that is capable of form filling and sealing 130 flat paper bags per minute pertaining to frozen food. It did present it at Hispack 2022.Top Key Players in the Global MarketACMA S.p.ABradman Lake Group (Langley Holdings plc)Cavanna Packaging GroupCT PackIMA-IIapakFUJI MACHINERY CO.,LTD.Loesch Verpackungstechnik GmbHMasipackOmori North America Inc.P.F.M. S.P.A.Sacmi (Sacmi Packaging & Chocolate S.p.a.)SONGPINESoontrueTecno Pack SpaTheegarten-PactecSeize the Opportunity – Buy Report Now:What does the Report say?The research study is based on product type (standalone wrapper (semi-automatic feeding and automatic feeding), wrapper (including grouping and feeding), and fully automated system), capacity (less than 150 packs per minute, 151 to 350 packets per minutes, 351 to 600 packets per minute, 601 to 1000 packs per minute, and more than 1000 packets per minute), packstyle (single product, rowed product, side by side product, tray, and multipack), end-use (chocolate & bars (chocolate, tablets, chocolate bars, bite size bars, and health bars), cookies & crackers (biscuit) (savoury biscuits & crackers, coated biscuits, cookies, filled biscuits, and plain biscuits), bakery (bread, rolls, cakes, donuts, waffles, wafer, pancakes/tortillas, pastries, and pies), frozen (frozen meals, frozen pizza, dough, and frozen bakery products), fresh produce (fruits & vegetables and sandwiches), dairy (yoghurt, cheese, and other dairy products), meat (fresh meat, ground meat, and sausage and Deli meat), other foods (confectionery, sauces, condiments, and pet foods), and noon-food (personal care, healthcare, and homecare)).With personal care and pharmaceutical verticals increasingly adopting horizontal form fill seal machines, the global horizontal form fill seal machines market is likely to grow on an unparalleled note in the forecast period.AuthorIsmail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.Have a Look at Related Reports on PackagingKraft Paper Machine Market : The Kraft paper machine market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2%, exceeding US$ 17.7 Billion by 2033. Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market.

