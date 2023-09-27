Azerbaijan's Shusha Named Cultural Capital Of Islamic World 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Shusha city has been declared the Cultural Capital
of the Islamic World for 2024.
During the 12th Conference of the Culture Ministers of the
Islamic World held in Doha, Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil
Karimli presented the nomination of Shusha as a candidate city
within ICESCO's Programme for Culture Capitals in the Islamic
World, Azernews reports.
By unanimous decision, the city was declared the Cultural
Capital of the Islamic world for 2024.
With its diverse cultural heritage, Shusha is a true testament
to the Islamic world's legacy.
The city is dotted with historical mosques, mausoleums that
demonstrate the Islamic world's architectural brilliance.
Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque which
stand as a symbol of Shusha's religious heritage are considered the
masterpieces of Eastern architecture.
The building of the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque was designed by
well-known architect Karbalayi Safikhan Garabaghi in 1763-1769 by
order of the Garabagh ruler Ibrahim Khalil Khan.
The mosque stopped functioning after the Armenian invasion of
Azerbaijan's territories.
Construction of Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque was completed with
orders of Govhar Agha, daughter of Ibrahim Khalil Khan
approximately eight years before the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque was
built.
After the end of the Armenian invasion, restoration work started
at the mosques.
Despite all the challenges, the city has managed to preserve its
religious and cultural heritage.
Considering its historical and cultural significance, 2022 was
declared the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.
Many projects were successfully implemented in Azerbaijan and
other countries within the Year of Shusha.
Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic
World 2023.
A number of events of cultural significance, including the
Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Vagif Poetry Days,
the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland
Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events were
organized in Shusha in accordance with the Action Plan.
The city's rich legacy continues to unite people through a
shared appreciation for the art and culture.
