National Parajudoka Claims Bronze At IBSA Grand Prix

Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijani parajudoka Shahana Hajiyeva has claimed a bronze
medal at the IBSA Grand Prix held in Baku.
Hajiyeva sealed the bronze medal in the women's 48kg weight
class, Azernews reports.
Shahana Hajiyeva won the gold medal in the women's 48 kg event
at the 2020 Summer Paralympics held in Tokyo, Japan.
By order the presidential order, the parajudoka was awarded the
Order "For Service to the Fatherland, 1st degree" for high
achievements at the XVI Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo and
services in the development of Azerbaijani sports.
In November 2022, she won a bronze medal at the home world
championship in Baku. In 2023, Shahana Hajiyeva won gold at the
European Championships in Rotterdam. She also managed to win bronze
at the World Games among blind and visually impaired athletes in
Birmingham.
