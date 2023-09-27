IRGC commander says Iran international pioneer in making drones

(MENAFN) In the premier broadcast of a documentary on Iran’s drone manufacturing named "Flagbearer", the general of the IRGC Aerospace Force labelled Iran an international innovator in making drones.



Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh stated that Iran has now became a main dominion in regards of drones and has great abilities in both the technical as well as tactical sectors. “Today we serve as a role model for other countries and many wish to reach our level of excellence in the manufacturing of drones,” the general stated.



“Today, we use drones for reconnaissance, combat, and defense missions. We can also use drones for dozens of other missions. We use this tool in various non-military fields”.



Hajizadeh named the documentary, directed by Mohammad Shaltooki, a proof of the hard works and sacrifices of Iranian people in the military, scientific, as well as technological areas.



His comments occur as Iran is celebrating Sacred Defense Week, which marks 8 years of Iran’s fight as well as bravery against the raid of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s military in the 1980s.

