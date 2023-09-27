Qatar Is Strategically Important Partner Of Poland

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is very important and close partner of Poland in the field of economic cooperation, H E Janusz Janke, the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Qatar said.

The 4th Qatar-Poland New Tech Forum was organised by the Qatar-Poland Business Council and the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Doha, yesterday. The event enjoys strategic partnerships with stakeholders like the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), ORLEN (the Polish multi-energy conglomerate), The Open Group OSDU Forum, Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (IPA), Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), QTerminals, SLB and SNT Dynamics.

Delivering the opening remarks during the forum, Ambassador of Poland to Qatar said,“Qatar has been very important and close partner for Poland in the field of economic cooperation. This was confirmed by the two visits made by the President of Poland to Doha in recent years.

The ambassador also delivered words of appreciation by the President of the Republic of Poland H E Andrzej Duda.“I appreciate the idea of Qatar Poland New Tech Forum as a platform for sharing experience and formulating future visions in new technologies sector. However, this year's edition of the forum adds a special value to this debate, as it also gathers representatives of the leading international energy companies collaborating on the Open Subsurface Data Universe Platform.”

“I trust that at this forum one may find a multitude of synergies resulting from cooperation between Polish, Qatari and multinational entities. My intention has always been to stimulate growth of bilateral trade and investment. Currently, the State of Qatar is Poland's strategically important partner due to our cooperation in the energy sector, which has become an instrumental element of our energy security,” the President said.



QFC Deputy CEO and Chief Business Officer, Sheikha Alanoud bint Hamad Al Thani addressing the 4th Qatar-Poland New Tech Forum, yesterday.

Addressing the forum, Sheikha Alanoud bint Hamad Al Thani, Deputy CEO and Chief Business Officer, QFC said,“Our world, as you all know, is undergoing an extraordinary transformation driven by the relentless march of technological advancement. And despite the geographical expanse that separates Qatar and Poland, we share a common vision, a vision of the future that thrives on innovation, entrepreneurship and digital transformation. The Qatar Financial Centre Authority stands as a testament to Qatar's unwavering commitment to innovation.”

“We have nurtured an environment that welcomes startups, established corporations and international investors with open arms. Our mission is clear. It is to facilitate investment, drive economic diversification and foster innovation. This mission resonates seamlessly with the objectives of the Qatar Poland New Tech Forum which we are proud to partner with for the 4th edition,” she added.

As we stand on the cusp of 2023, we find ourselves at the epicenter of a technological revolution that holds the promise of transforming industries, economies and societies. And Qatar and Poland are uniquely positioned to harness this wave of innovation. Thanks to our shared commitment to progress and remarkable opportunities that lie ahead of us both here and in Poland.

Sheikha Alanoud highlighted the key areas of collaboration and innovation which include digital transformation, fintech and payments, e-commerce, healthcare technology and cyber security. She noted that Qatar can play a platform that enables companies to propel from and access other markets within the region.

“Polish tech firms are important to Qatar because they offer expertise, collaborative opportunities and the diverse range of solutions that are aligned with our goals for technological advancement, economic diversification and global competitiveness,” she added.

Daniel Dybala, President, Qatar-Poland Business Council said, The Council is open platform to promote Qatari and Polish business interests.“We are always coming with different ideas how we can link both the countries together. Qatar is a very exciting place to do business and so is Poland which is the gateway to Europe and it is fifth largest country in the EU by population, size but it is number one when it comes to the recent number of IT graduates.”