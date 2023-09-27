Firefighters Put Out Fire In Shuwaikh Industrial Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Five squads of Kuwait Fire Force contained a fire that ripped through wood stores in Shuwaikh industrial region on Wednesday.

KFF said in a statement that the department was alerted early today about a fire that broke out at carpentry stores in the areas. Firefighters scrambled to the region and managed to extinguish the blazes that were raging at four stores.

No substantial damage was reported.

The fire department urged managers of factories, commercial and investment buildings to take necessary measures against fires. (end)

