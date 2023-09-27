Minister Of Energy Meets Korean Minister Of Land, Insfrastructure And Transport

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Energy Affairs, H E Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi met in Seoul today with H E Won Hee-Ryong, the Minister of Land, Infrastructure & Transport in the Republic of Korea.
Discussions during the meetings dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Korea and means to enhance them.
