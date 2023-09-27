Naruto To Pikachu-7 Popular Anime Characters Of All Time

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Determining the "most popular" anime characters of all time can be subjective and may vary depending on individual preferences and cultural context. Here are seven such popular anime characters known for their widespread appeal.



Here are seven popular anime characters known for their widespread appeal.

Goku is the main protagonist of the "Dragon Ball" series created by Akira Toriyama. He is known for his unwavering determination, incredible fighting abilities.



Naruto is the titular character of the "Naruto" series by Masashi Kishimoto. He is a ninja known for his strong willpower, determination, and goal to become the Hokage.



Sailor Moon is the magical girl alter ego of Usagi Tsukino in Naoko Takeuchi's Sailor Moon series. She symbolises empowerment and friendship and is known for her positive attitude.



Luffy is the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates in Eiichiro Oda's "One Piece." He possesses the power of the Gum-Gum Fruit, which grants him stretchy abilities.



Gon is the main character of Yoshihiro Togashi's "Hunter x Hunter." He is an aspiring Hunter who embarks on a journey to find his absentee father.



Lelouch is the complex and charismatic protagonist of the Code Geass series created by Sunrise. He is known for his strategic genius and quest to bring about social justice.

Pikachu is the adorable and iconic mascot of the "Pokémon" franchise created by Satoshi Tajiri. This electric-type Pokémon is known worldwide.