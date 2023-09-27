Leawo Autumn Sale Provides 60% OFF Ultimate 4K/UHD Blu

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

As the weather gets colder and the days get shorter, it can be hard to accept that summer is over. However, autumn sales are in full swing. Leawo Software, a leading multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software to customers worldwide, recently launched their 2023 Golden Autumn Giveaway & Specials online sale. This limited-time promotion offers incredible deals on Leawo's premium software products, including a hefty discount on the Ultimate 4K/UHD Blu-ray Toolkit.

Running until October 15, 2023, customers have just one week left to take advantage of these exclusive offers. The highlight of the sale is the Ultimate 4K/UHD Blu-ray Toolkit, which is currently available at a 60% discount. Originally priced at $309.85, the Ultimate 4K/UHD Blu-ray Toolkit is currently available at just $123.94 during the event. This comprehensive toolkit consists of three modules - UHD Ripper , UHD Copy , and UHD Drive Tool - designed to enhance the 4K Blu-ray movie experience.



Leawo's UHD Ripper allows users to rip and back up their 4K UHD Blu-ray movies and convert them into various formats such as MP4, MKV, AVI, and more. With powerful features like decrypting protected discs, retaining 4K quality, and video editing capabilities, this module is a must-have for movie enthusiasts.

The UHD Copy module enables easy backup and copying of 4K UHD Blu-ray movies. Users can create copies with all effects retained, including 3D, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and more. This functionality ensures that users can enjoy their favorite movies without any loss in quality. To cater to the popularity of 4K Blu-ray, Leawo also offers the UHD Drive Tool. This software allows users to downgrade the UHD unfriendly firmware on their Blu-ray drive to a compatible version. With this tool, users can read, rip, copy, and burn discs without any restrictions.

Furthermore, Leawo Software is delighted to introduce their newest product, the UHD Creator. This cutting-edge software enables users to convert and burn videos or photos to 4K Blu-ray discs, folders, or ISO image files. With customizable disc menus and practical video editing features, the UHD Creator provides a seamless and high-quality experience. Although not included in the Ultimate 4K/UHD Blu-ray Toolkit, the UHD Creator is available at a 40% discount during the sale. In addition to the discounted toolkit and UHD Creator, all single products within the Ultimate 4K/UHD Blu-ray Toolkit are also available at a 40% discount. Customers can purchase a lifetime license starting at just $53.97.

But that's not all. Leawo Software is offering an astounding 92% discount on their CleverGet All-in-One 12 Video Downloader. This powerful tool allows users to download movies, TV shows, and live stream videos up to 8K quality from over 1000 platforms, including popular streaming services like YouTube, Facebook, BestGore , Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix, and Disney+. The lifetime license for CleverGet All-in-One 11 is now available for just $219.95, a saving of $2558.5.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a leading multimedia software developer dedicated to providing users with top-notch software solutions for video, audio, and Blu-ray/DVD playback, conversion, and processing. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Leawo Software continuously strives to deliver high-quality products that enhance the multimedia experience for users worldwide.