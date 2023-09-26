Egypt Denounces Houthi Attack On Bahraini Forces In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt expressed its condemnation of the terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi group against the Bahrain Defense Force Task Force, which is part of the Arab coalition forces supporting the legitimate government in Yemen. The attack took place on the southern border of Saudi Arabia and resulted in the death of an officer and a soldier and the injury of several others.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Tuesday, extending its condolences to Bahrain, its leadership and people, and the families of the victims. The statement also extended condolences to the families of victims and wished speedy recovery of the wounded.

Egypt affirmed its full solidarity with Bahrain against this treacherous terrorist attack and called for the continuation of regional and international efforts to confront terrorism in all its forms and to end the practices that aim to destabilize the Arab countries.

Bahrain announced on Monday that the Houthi terrorist militia targeted its forces stationed on the southern border of Saudi Arabia with Yemen, which are part of the coalition forces participating in the“Decisive Storm and Restore Hope” operations. The terrorist militia used a drone to attack the Bahraini forces, despite the ceasefire between the coalition forces and the Houthi militia.