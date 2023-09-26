Ukrainian Company To Develop Iraq's Akkas Gas Field?

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) has quoted the Undersecretary of Extraction at the Ministry of Oil, Bassem Muhammad Khudair, as saying that the contract to develop the Akkas gas field will be granted in the coming days to a Ukrainian company.

He did not name the company.

Meanwhile, a official statement from the Ministry of Oil on Monday simply referred to, "an upcoming transfer of the Akkas field development contract from Korea's Kogas to a foreign company qualified by the Petroleum Contracts and Licensing Directorate (PCLD)."

It added that this as a significant move toward developing the Akkas gas field to produce 400 million standard cubic feet per day.

