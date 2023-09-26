Brussels Hosts Meeting Between Azeri, Armenian Officials

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 26 (KUNA) - President of the European Council, Charles Michel and his Diplomatic Advisers Simon Mordue and Magdalena Grono hosted a meeting between Azeri and Armenian officials in Brussels Tuesday to discuss the current situation on the ground in Nagorno - Karabakh.

The EU invited participants to exchange views on the current situation on the ground and various efforts aimed at addressing the urgent needs of the local population, Michel's spokesperson, Ecaterina Casinge, said in a statement.

The 27-member bloc as been engaged at the highest level to help alleviate the impact of hostilities on civilians. The EU reiterated in this context its position on Azerbaijan's military operation last week, it said.

Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Armen Grigoryan and Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev, took part in the meeting with the participation of Diplomatic Advisers to French President Macron and German Chancellor Scholz, Emmanuel Bonne and Jens Ploetner, as well as EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar.

President Michel joined the participants for a brief exchange.

Hikmet Hajiyev outlined Azerbaijan's plans to provide humanitarian assistance and security to the local population. The EU stressed the need for transparency and access for international humanitarian and human rights actors and for more detail on Baku's vision for Karabakh Armenians' future in Azerbaijan.

The meeting also allowed for intense exchanges between participants on the relevance of a possible meeting of the leaders of the two countries in the framework of the Third European Political Committee Summit scheduled for 5 October in Granada, Spain.

The participants took note of the shared interest of Armenia and Azerbaijan to make use of the possible meeting in Granada to continue their normalisation efforts, it added. (end)

