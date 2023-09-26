Nitrile Disposable Gloves Market Size To Grow USD 13940 Million By 2029, At A CAGR Of 10.8% | Valuates Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANGALORE, India, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nitrile Gloves market is Segmented by Type - Powder Free Nitrile Gloves, Powder Coated Nitrile Gloves, Segment by Application

- Medical & Healthcare, Industrial, Food & Beverage, Others.

It is published in Valuates Reports under the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

The global Nitrile Gloves market was valued at USD 13940 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 28820 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Nitrile Gloves Market Are

Increased demand from end-use industries, rising healthcare costs, increased importance of workplace safety, and expanding awareness of healthcare-associated infections are anticipated to propel market expansion.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF NITRILE GLOVES MARKET

Over the projected period, there will likely be an increase in demand from end-use sectors, such as food and beverage and healthcare, as a result of the development of chronic diseases. Nitrile gloves, which are used to stop the spread of viruses, have seen a sharp rise in demand as a result of the abrupt COVID-19 epidemic, propelling the industry's expansion. Furthermore, it is anticipated that throughout the forecast period, the demand for the product would increase due to the expanding healthcare sector and rising hygienic and safety consciousness in developing nations.

Nitrile gloves are appropriate for use in food and dairy applications since they are odorless and have superior solvent resistance. Nitrile gloves are often used in the food industry because they can withstand ISOPropyl Alcohol. Furthermore, due to their latex-free origin and manufacturing process, these gloves are ideal for surgeons or other medical specialists who commonly experience latex allergy. In the dental industry, disposable nitrile gloves, a type of synthetic glove, are frequently used.

Nitrile gloves are useful and widely used by dentists and surgeons because they can withstand solvents and chemicals or provide resistance to them. Additionally, the Food and Drug Administration certifies these gloves for medical usage after they have been developed and subjected to a battery of abrasion resistance tests. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Nitrile gloves market.

Nitrile gloves are useful and widely used by dentists and surgeons because they can withstand solvents and chemicals or provide resistance to them. Additionally, the Food and Drug Administration certifies these gloves for medical usage after they have been developed and subjected to a battery of abrasion resistance tests.

Nitrile gloves are useful and widely used by dentists and surgeons because they can withstand solvents and chemicals or provide resistance to them. Additionally, the Food and Drug Administration certifies these gloves for medical usage after they have been developed and subjected to a battery of abrasion resistance tests.

NITRILE GLOVES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Key participants in the nitrile gloves market include Hartalega, Top Glove, Kossan, and others. Over 35% of the market is held by the top three producers globally.

With a market share of over 40%, North America leads the way, followed by Japan and Europe, each of which has a market share of over 40%. The geriatric population is growing and healthcare personnel are becoming more aware of healthcare-acquired infections, which are factors contributing to the demand for healthcare services.

Due to their rising popularity across numerous industries, powder-free nitrile gloves will generate more than 82% of the global market in 2022. Additionally, over the course of the forecast period, the market for powder-free nitrile gloves is projected to benefit from severe limitations on powdered gloves by numerous governments globally.

The largest application in terms of use is healthcare, which is followed by industry, etc. For the purpose of minimizing disease transmission and cross-contamination during medical procedures and examinations, the demand for nitrile gloves expanded tremendously. Due to their reduced risk of contamination, disposable nitrile gloves were in high demand.

Market By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key players



Hartalega

Top Glove

Kossan

YTY GROUP

Riverstone

Ansell

Semperit

Supermax

Medicom

UG Healthcare

Careplus

Zhonghong Pulin

Intco Bluesail

