Iran Remains Quiet About Japan's Recent Prepositions To Revive JCPOA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Iran supports
Japan's constructive role in restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan
of Action (JCPOA) on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program,
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said, Trend reports.
The minister stressed that Tehran will welcome any Japanese
initiative that may be in the same direction as Iran's
interests.
Abollahian did not provide additional information about Japan's
role in Iran's nuclear program. However, he said that he got
acquainted with this country's initiative during his visit to Japan
on August 7, 2023 and meeting with the country's high-level
officials.
Foreign minister called the intervention of other countries in
Iran's internal affairs last year (2022) as one of the reasons for
the postponement of discussions on Iran's nuclear program.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany).
However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from
the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the
5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and
imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.
Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports
and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions
have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.
Iran is currently looking for various ways to resume discussions
with the other parties regarding its nuclear program and eventually
restore the JCPOA.
In discussions on the nuclear program, Iran is mainly trying to
achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by the US and Western
countries, the removal of its funds frozen abroad, and the
abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return,
the US and Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic
bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the
level of uranium enrichment.
In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a
strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the
non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of
sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian
parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of
additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the
nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA
decreased by 20–30 percent.
As reported, Iran discloses various programs related to its
nuclear industry to reflect that its nuclear program is for
peaceful purposes. However, according to the information obtained
by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has increased the
amount of highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three
months, and currently, the country's enriched uranium reserves are
4,745 kilograms. This is 15 times more than the amount of uranium
allowed for Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA).
