On 23 September 2023, the Royal Thai Embassy organized a seminar entitled 'Job Opportunities for Arabic Language Graduates' at Sheraton Hotel Cairo & Casino. The Embassy invited guest speakers and alumni of Al-Azhar University, who are successful in their careers and made contribution to the Thai Muslim community, to share their experience and provide career guidance for the students as well as working in muti-cultural society according to Islamic principles.

For those who was unable to participate in the said seminar, can watch the replay via 'TSA in Cairo' Facebook.

