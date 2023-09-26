Tuesday, 26 September 2023 01:29 GMT

Baku Streets Meet First Electric Bus


(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first electric bus was put into operation in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Digital Development and Transport Ministry.

The Ministry states that the electric bus runs on route number 5. The route line plays out from "the 20th area" - "Nariman Narimanov" metro station.

The bus has 33 passenger seats and its total passenger capacity is 82 people. It can run a distance of 350 km with full energy. The vehicle fully meets the requirements of modern passenger transportation.

