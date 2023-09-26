Turkish President Erdogan To Visit Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Exclave On Monday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a one-day visit
on Monday to Azerbaijan's autonomous Nakhchivan exclave upon the
invitation of his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Erdogan and Aliyev will discuss bilateral relations, as well as
regional and global issues, particularly the recent developments in
Karabakh, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Sunday.
The leaders are expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony
of the Igdir-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline and inaugurate the
modernized Nakhchivan military complex.
Ankara and Baku agreed in 2020 to supply natural gas from
Türkiye to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in a
memorandum of understanding.
The new 85-kilometer-long gas pipeline will run from Türkiye's
eastern province of Igdir to Sederek in western Azerbaijan, with an
annual capacity of 500 million cubic meters (mcm) and 1.5 mcm
daily.
The project will be realized through a partnership between
Türkiye's crude oil and natural gas pipeline trading company BOTAS
and Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR.
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107141528
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.