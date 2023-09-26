Azerbaijan-Turkiye Relations: Road To New Economic Prospects In Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations have turned into a particular
interstate example both politically and globally. This is also the
selfless support of two states with the same language, religion,
and roots. As a nation, they commonly fought shoulder to shoulder
in Çanakkale in the fight for the homeland 108 years ago. In 2020,
it was brotherly Turkiye that gave the biggest support to
Azerbaijan in its more than three-decade -struggle to end the
Armenian occupation.
By the way, Turkiye's support does not end only with the
military alliance, the unshakable unity of the two brotherly states
is showing its influence in the fight against the biased policy of
the West in the ongoing processes related to Garabagh. 7 days ago,
at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decisive speech supporting Azerbaijan's
sovereign right over Garabagh and the opening of the Zangazur
Corridor was one of the most historically important moments for
Azerbaijan.
At the same time, President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated the
support given to Azerbaijan by Turkish President R.T. Erdogan
during his speech at the UN General Assembly.
In general, whether Turkiye stood by Azerbaijan during the
Patriotic War, or the Shusha Declaration, which was signed jointly
after that and raised the relations between the two countries to a
new level, were steps taken for greater prospects in the future.
Today, the fruit of those useful steps is yielding its results.
It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two
countries exceeds 6 billion dollars. This turnover increased by 40
percent in seven months of this year. Now the goal is to increase
the trade turnover to 15 billion dollars.
Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline and new railway
line
The Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline, of which the first memorandum
of understanding on its construction was signed on December 15,
2020, was finally inaugurated by the heads of the two brotherly
countries after three years. Turkish President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan's visit to Nakhchivan and comprehensive talks with
President Ilham Aliyev actually prepared new contours for the
region in the near future.
In this regard, the strategic importance of the gas project is
extremely important. The construction of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas
pipeline is also an important event in the history of our brotherly
relations, and it must give a new impetus to the development of
Azerbaijan's strategic relations. This project is also expected to
ensure the energy security of Nakhchivan to a greater extent.
At the Nakhchivan meeting, an exchange of views was held
regarding the expansion of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. Also, it
is planned to increase the capacity of this road from 1 million to
5 million tons in the coming months.
In addition, the construction of the railway connecting
Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan and Turkiye is also progressing
successfully. Works in the territory of Azerbaijan should be
completed by the end of next year.
Construction of the Kars-Nakhchivan railway, which once
again makes Armenia offside
"The signing of the protocol of intent on the construction of
the Kars-Nakhchivan railway is also a historic event. I am sure
that this project will be successfully implemented and serve the
interests of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and other countries as a part of
the Middle Corridor.”
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, addressed
it during the signing of the memorandum of intent on the
construction of the Kars-Nakhchivan railway together with his
Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
According to the President, a similar meeting was held on the
opening of the TANAP pipeline. However, today documents are being
signed on the opening of the gas pipeline connecting Azerbaijan
with Nakhchivan and at the same time with Turkiye. This is indeed a
historic event and at the same time an extremely important
opportunity for neighboring countries that can think
rationally.
However, ongoing processes show that Armenia remains on the
sidelines. And if Armenia chose the right path, it could
participate in this project through the Zangazur Corridor and
benefit from it. Now, Azerbaijan is already working on Iran, that
is, a new railway is being built across Iran. The new road that
will go from Zangilan to Iran, from there to Nakhchivan, and
connect to the Turkish railway line, forms a new transport
landscape in the region. It is for this reason that the railway
from Kars to Nakhchivan is being built.
Nakhchivan under Armenian blockade for 103
years
The blockade of Nakhchivan by Armenia for more than a century
can be considered the cruelest aggression of the past hundred
years. Besides, following the collapse of the Soviet Union,
Armenia's non-constructive policy in the last thirty years
inflicted further damage to the region's economic welfare.
After the separation of Western Zangazur from Azerbaijan by the
Soviet authorities in 1920, the geographical connection between the
main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan was cut off.
During the military aggression of Armenia in the 1990s, Armenia
cut off all electricity and gas lines of Nakhchivan, and Nakhchivan
was practically under blockade. Azerbaijanis living in Nakhchivan
lived without gas for 15 years. According to the agreement signed
with Iran in 2005, the supply of gas from Iran to Nakhchivan was
ensured through exchange. Currently, the construction of the
Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline will create conditions for supplying
natural gas to Nakhchivan through the second line.
End of separatism and hubbub of "blockade"
allegation
Exactly six days ago, Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty
by disarming the separatist forces in Garabagh in just 23 hours and
43 minutes. Although the occupation ended in 2020 as a result of
the Second Garabagh War, Armenia did not fully comply with the act
of capitulation signed on November 10. Neither separatists nor
illegal weapons were withdrawn from Garabagh. Following this, on
April 23 of this year, Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial
integrity by setting up a State Border Checkpoint in the direction
of Azerbaijan's Lachin district bordering Armenia. By doing so,
Azerbaijan also cut off the food pipe of separatism through which
the only illegal ammunition was sent to terrorist groups
concentrated in certain places of Azerbaijan's Garabagh. Trying to
turn this into an excuse, Armenia started a slander campaign under
the name of a new "blockade" right before international
organizations. This campaign was further forged by the special
initiative of Yerevan and was transformed into the "hunger"
campaign. It was time to put an end to all of it, and the latest
deadly landmine terror by separatist remnants triggered
anti-terrorist measures; less than a day later, the Armenian army,
illegally settled in the territory of Azerbaijan, surrendered and
accepted the terms set by Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan is experiencing historic moments - our historic
victory in the Second Garabagh War, and the restoration of our
sovereignty as a result of a successful operation six days ago are
historic events, and we are rightfully proud of them.
Fuel, food products, medicines, etc. sent from Azerbaijan to the
Armenian population living in the Garabagh region is a humane act
of Azerbaijan in exchange for all aggressions of Armenia and their
separatist vassals. This once again shows that people living in the
Garabagh region are citizens of Azerbaijan, regardless of their
nationality. Their safety and security rights will be ensured by
the state of Azerbaijan.
The Yevlakh meeting held a few days ago and the second meeting
held yesterday increased confidence that the process of integration
of the Armenian population living in Garabagh into Azerbaijani
society continues rapidly and successfully.
