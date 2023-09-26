World Tourism Day 2023: From Spiti Valley To Kinnaur - Exploring 6 Hidden Gems Of The Himalayas

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Every year, on World Tourism Day, travelers around the globe celebrate the joys of exploring new destinations and experiencing diverse cultures. While the world boasts countless tourist hotspots, there are places that remain hidden gems, waiting to be discovered by intrepid adventurers. In Northern India, nestled amidst the majestic Himalayan mountain range, lie some of these lesser-known treasures. Ahead of World Tourism Day 2023, let's embark on a virtual journey to uncover the hidden gems of the Himalayas.

1. Spiti Valley: The Land of Lamas and Monasteries

Tucked away in the northeastern part of Himachal Pradesh, Spiti Valley offers a surreal landscape of barren mountains, quaint villages, and centuries-old monasteries. Often referred to as 'Little Tibet,' Spiti is a sanctuary for those seeking solitude and spiritual enlightenment. Explore the ancient Tabo Monastery, believed to be over a thousand years old, or witness the stunning Chandratal Lake, known as the "Lake of the Moon."

2. Tawang: A Tranquil Haven in Arunachal Pradesh

Nestled at the northeastern tip of India, Tawang is a remote and pristine destination that's worth the journey. Home to the second-largest Buddhist monastery in the world, the Tawang Monastery, this region offers breathtaking views of the Eastern Himalayas. Immerse yourself in the rich Buddhist culture and explore the serene lakes, including the picturesque Madhuri Lake.

3. Khajjiar: The Mini Switzerland of India

Often dubbed as "Mini Switzerland," Khajjiar in Himachal Pradesh is a picturesque hill station surrounded by lush green meadows and dense forests. The stunning Khajjiar Lake in the center of a saucer-shaped meadow adds to the ethereal charm. Go for a peaceful stroll or try your hand at zorbing on the meadows.







4. Pithoragarh: The Gateway to the Himalayas

Situated in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, Pithoragarh is the gateway to some of the lesser-known Himalayan treks. It's an excellent base for adventurers looking to explore the Darma Valley, the ancient Jauljibi village, and the stunning Milam Glacier. The region also boasts rich cultural heritage, with its distinct hill architecture and traditions.

5. Nubra Valley: A Desert Amidst the Mountains

In the northernmost part of Jammu and Kashmir lies the captivating Nubra Valley. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, this high-altitude desert offers a unique landscape. Visit the ancient Diskit Monastery, and don't miss the chance to ride the double-humped Bactrian camels in Hunder. The drive to Nubra Valley, over the Khardung La Pass, is an adventure in itself.

6. Kinnaur: The Land of Serene Beauty

Kinnaur, another hidden gem in Himachal Pradesh, is a land of serene beauty and untouched landscapes. The Baspa and Sutlej rivers carve through the valleys, while lush orchards and terraced fields add to the charm. Explore the unique wooden architecture of the region, visit the ancient Kamru Fort, and indulge in the local cuisine.

This World Tourism Day, consider adding these hidden gems of the Himalayas to your travel bucket list. While these destinations might not be as famous as their more celebrated counterparts, they offer a sense of adventure, tranquility, and cultural richness that will leave an indelible mark on your travel experiences. Remember to travel responsibly, respecting the local culture and environment, and leave no trace of your visit so that these hidden gems can continue to enchant future generations of travelers. Happy World Tourism Day, and may your journeys be filled with wonder and discovery!