TAP Reveals Timeframe For Construction Works

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has initiated the civil construction works associated with the preparation of tie-ins, the TAP AG consortium told Trend .

"This ongoing work is scheduled to be complete during Q4 2023, Following this, the main construction works will commence with further civil work for foundations," said the consortium.

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP facilitates gas supplies to South Eastern European countries through existing and prospective interconnectors. TAP is connected to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its commercial operations in October 2022, providing Caspian gas to Bulgaria, enhancing security of energy supplies in one more European country. TAP's exits in Greece and Albania, together with the landfall in Italy provide multiple opportunities for further transport of gas from Azerbaijan to the wider European markets.

TAP's shareholding is comprised of bp (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn