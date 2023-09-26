Military Helicopter Crashed In Iraq

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Sept 26 (NNN-NINA) – An Iraqi military helicopter crashed yesterday, in the eastern province of Wasit, due to a technical problem, wounding two crew members, the defence ministry said.

A statement by the ministry said that, a Bell Jet Ranger helicopter crashed at al-Kut Air Base, while conducting a training mission, resulting in minor injuries to the helicopter crew.

The ministry dispatched a technical team to the scene to investigate the incident, the statement said, without providing further details.– NNN-NINA

