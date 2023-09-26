Explosion Rocks Kryvyi Rih - Vilkul

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion rang out in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, during an air raid alert early on Tuesday, September 26.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Kryvyi Rih. Explosion. Do not film anything and do not publish it on the internet," he wrote.

The Ukrainian Air Force earlier warned there was a threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons in a number of regions, including the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The details were not given at this time.