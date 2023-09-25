Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Cabinet welcomes the outcomes of the visit to China by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
RIYADH -- Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen mourns the loss of two Bahraini servicemen in attack in southern Saudi Arabia.
BEIRUT -- The Lebanese Internal Security Forces arrest the culprit in the shooting at the US Embassy.
ALGIERS -- The military council in Niger hails as "a historic moment" France's decision to withdraw its forces by the end of 2023.
MOSCOW -- The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejects Armenian Prime Minister's accusations of responsibility for the deterioration of the security situation in Karabakh. (end) gb
